St. Louis mayor blasted for revealing identity of protesters

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of St. Louis is being pressed to resign after she publicly revealed the names and addresses of anti-police protesters. Lyda Krewson recited the names live on Facebook last week after meeting with demonstrators who presented her with written suggestions for the city budget, including proposals to cut funding for police. She was elected on a pledge to address the city’s violence. Krewson knows something about the trauma of crime because she and her children were in the car when her first husband was shot to death 25 ago during an attempted carjacking. More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for her resignation.