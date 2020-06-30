Singapore election campaign begins, PM’s brother not running

SINGAPORE (AP) — The estranged brother of Singapore’s prime minister is not running in next month’s general election but says he hopes to be a “catalyst for change” as campaigning officially begins. Lee Hsien Yang, who brought his family feud into politics by joining an opposition party, says the governing party has “lost its way” from when his father, Lee Kuan Yew, was prime minister. Hitting out at his brother, he says evidence shows that dynastic politics causes bad government and that Singapore’s leadership has failed the people. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he isn’t worried about his brother’s sway over voters. Analysts say the fragmented opposition could make some gains but is unlikely to seriously threaten the ruling party.