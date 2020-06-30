Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have driven a temporary extension of a popular subsidy program for small businesses through the GOP-controlled Senate. It’s an unexpected development that comes as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses. Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin pushed for the extension hours before a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and has been modified twice. The pressure swayed Republicans controlling the Senate, who have delayed consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill and are preparing to go home for a two-week recess.