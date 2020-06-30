Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is trying again to reach agreement on its first resolution on COVID-19 since the coronavirus started circling the global in February, after a lengthy dispute between the U.S. and China over mentioning the World Health Organization. A revised draft resolution by France and Tunisia was submitted for a vote Tuesday and the result is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The draft resolution backs Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ March 23 call for global cease-fires to tackle the pandemic, and demands an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in conflicts including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan and Congo.