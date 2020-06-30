Searchers find body of skier missing on Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area’s continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.