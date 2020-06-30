Rockford Public Schools looking for bus drivers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public School District 205 announced it is seeking four bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

The positions include a starting pay of $15 per hour, health insurance, paid training, and a $20,000 life insurance policy.

Additionally, the positions come with 12 sick days, paid holidays, and breaks during the summer, winter, and spring.

You can apply for the four positions here:

http://www.generalasp.com/rps205/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Transportation