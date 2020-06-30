Rockford Mass Transit District awarded millions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awarded $9.3 million in the form of a federal grant to the Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD).

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao in a statement.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon. The money is part of the CARES Act, which is for coronavirus aid and relief. RMTD will use the funds to support fixed route bus and paratransit service during the public health emergency.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

FTA also prompted transit agencies to implement policies and procedures to hinder the spread of COVID-19, if they haven't done so already. The FTA provided additional suggestion in regards to the use of PPE and social distancing.