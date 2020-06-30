Protesters return to Sudan streets, calling for more reforms

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have returned to the streets to pressure transitional authorities, demanding justice for those killed in the uprising last year that led to the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Security forces closed off major roads and streets leading to government and military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, ahead of the protests. The country’s prime minister on Monday sought to reassure the protesters, saying their demands “are legitimate” and “necessary to correct the revolution’s track.” The rallies are the first since major demonstrations last year, three months after al-Bashir’s ouster, to pressure then-ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian government.