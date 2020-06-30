Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple’s former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.