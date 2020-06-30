Oklahoma voters to decide whether to expand Medicaid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters are deciding whether to amend the state Constitution to expand Mediciad health coverage to tens of thousands of low-income residents. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary election. Four other states have expanded Medicaid through ballot questions, but Oklahoma would be the first to amend its state Constitution. That will prevent the Oklahoma Legislature from tinkering with the plan or rolling back coverage. The Republican-controlled Legislature and the last two GOP governors have opposed expanding Medicaid. They contend the state’s one-tenth share of the annual cost would be too expensive.