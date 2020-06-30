US Rep Horn easily captures Democratic nod in 5th District

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn is the Democratic nominee for Oklahoma’s 5th District. The 44-year-old attorney on Tuesday defeated perennial candidate Tom Guild, a retired college professor from Edmond. Republicans in the district are paring down a crowded field of nine GOP hopefuls seeking to replace Horn, the only Democrat in the state’s delegation. Horn pulled one of the nation’s biggest congressional upsets in 2018 when she won a seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe easily dispatched three GOP challengers in his primary. Inhofe will face Democrat Abby Broyles in November.