Mexico’s ex-chief of Pemex drops extradition fight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero says the former head of Mexico’s state oil company has dropped his extradition fight and agreed to return to Mexico to cooperate in corruption investigations. Spanish police arrested Emilio Lozoya in Malaga in February on an international warrant issued by Mexico. Gertz Manero said Mexican prosecutors had obtained arrest orders for Lozoya based on parallel investigations into bribes paid by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and the purchase of a fertilizer plant by Petroleos Mexicanos, better known as Pemex. But word of warrants leaked and Lozoya fled Mexico. Authorities spent eight months searching for him around the world.