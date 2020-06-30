Lebanon judge who banned interviews of US envoy resigns

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon state media says the judge who issued a ruling banning foreign and local media from interviewing the U.S. ambassador in Beirut has resigned. Judge Mohammad Mazeh resigned Tuesday after being referred for questioning by the Judicial Inspection Board over the ban, which caused an uproar in Lebanon. Mazeh’s ruling was issued over the weekend. It came after Ambassador Dorothy Shea said Washington has “great concerns” over the role Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, in the government. Critics viewed Shea’s comments as foreign interference, but the judge’s ruling was met with a swift backlash.