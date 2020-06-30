Judges question warrants in Kraft massage parlor sex case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida appeals court is questioning the legality of police video recording that show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving massage parlor sex he allegedly paid for. The Fourth District Court of Appeals panel repeatedly queried a prosecutor who said the 2019 recordings and the warrants that allowed them met constitutional standards. One said the prosecutor seemed to be ignoring several Supreme Court rulings that restrict electronic surveillance. Kraft and dozens of other men are charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology. The massage parlor owners are charged with felonies.