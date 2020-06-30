Israeli AG rejects Netanyahu request for financial legal aid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general says he opposes a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to have a wealthy American supporter finance his legal defense against corruption charges. Netanyahu had asked an Israeli oversight committee to allow a 10 million shekel ($2.9 million) donation from a Michigan-based real estate magnate, to fund his legal team. Because the potential donor is a witness in one of the cases, the committee had asked the attorney general for his opinion on the matter. In his response, the attorney general said he found no reason to grant Netanyahu this “unusual gift.” Netanyahu is standing trial for just such sketchy ties to wealthy businessmen.