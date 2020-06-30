Hong Kong security law criticized abroad, defended by China

China’s enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong has drawn statements of deep concern and regret from abroad and a firm defense at home. The law has fueled a widening divide between China and the United States and other countries over the future of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory with its own laws and government institutions. The European Union said it “deplored” the decision and reiterated that China would risk “negative consequences” by going ahead with the law, but stopped short of providing details.