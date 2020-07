ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Harlem Blvd. Tuesday night.

Police say one home was hit, but no one was hurt.

Police did not say if a suspect was in custody, or give a description of who they were looking for.

The 1900 block of Harlem Blvd. is closed while police investigate, they ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story.