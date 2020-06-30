General Mills, Belvidere YMCA partner to run food pantry

BELVIDERE (WREX) — General Mills partnered with the Belvidere Family YMCA to host a mobile food pantry.

General Mills employees raised the money to hold the food pantry. Families will receive groceries, including meat and dairy, and food is first come, first served.

You will not be required to prove you are in need.

The Belvidere Police Department, Tobin and Ramon, Belvidere North National Honor Society, the City of Belvidere, Midland States Bank and the Boone County Sheriff's Office have all volunteered to help out.

The mobile food pantry is located at 301 Highline Street in Belvidere.