Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star is charged in assault

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member hired a reputed mobster to carry out an assault of the woman’s current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception. Thomas Manzo and John Perna are each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, while Perna was identified ny prosecutors as a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family. The alleged assault occurred in July 2015. The following month, Perna held a “lavish” wedding reception at a restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner for a fraction of the price.