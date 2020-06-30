Dems: Nursing home virus effort ‘chronicle of deadly delay’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report from Senate Democrats finds that the Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response only compounded the devastating toll. The report due out Wednesday finds a lack of coordination among government agencies that has had ongoing consequences, such as issues with access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment. A Pennsylvania Democrat, Sen. Bob Casey, says the findings amount to a “chronicle of deadly delay.” The administration’s lead agency on nursing homes, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, strongly defends its record.