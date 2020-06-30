Coronavirus case in refugee camp at US border raises alarm

HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit group says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates. Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Global Response Management is providing medical care at the camp. Tests are pending for two other people. Residents in the camp live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there’s little access to running water.