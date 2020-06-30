Citroen unveils new hatchback as virus pushes event online

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — PSA Group’s Citroen brand is showing off a new version of one of its most important models. The unveiling took place with a large online audience due to the coronavirus _ and that may be a trend after next year’s Geneva auto show was cancelled. The new version of the C4 hatchback will be key to sales in Europe’s competitive market for small cars. The company hopes the new vehicle will help it meeting tougher limits on emissions of greenhouse gas since it comes in an battery-only model. Automakers are facing headwinds from regulatory pressure to lower emissions and from slower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.