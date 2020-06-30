Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile comedy writer, actor and director, has died. Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy says he died Monday night of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, California at 98. Reiner, the father of actor-director Rob Reiner, broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man.” One of show business’ best liked men, the tall, bald Reiner was a welcome face on the small and silver screens.