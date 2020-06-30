Car fire spreads to Rockford home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A car fire spreads to a Rockford home early Tuesday morning.



According to Rockford Fire, a car was on fire in a driveway in the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue around 4 a.m.



Officials say the fire spread from the car up the driveway to the home.



When firefighters arrived, they were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes.



The fire was contained to the garage area with minor damage to the rest of the home.



No one was hurt while the fire took place.



Damage to the home is estimated at $35,000.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.