Biden: Trump has a ‘lot to answer for’ on Russian bounties

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has a “lot to answer for” amid reports that he was advised as early as March 2019 of intelligence that suggested Russia was offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday that “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty if any of this is even remotely true.” Biden stopped short of saying Trump violated his oath of office or should face any consequences from Congress, which has already impeached and tried him on charges related his handling of foreign affairs.