Biden team putting together list of Black female court picks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says his team is putting together a list of potential options for his first Supreme Court nominee, which he has already pledged will be a Black woman. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told reporters Tuesday after a campaign event in Delaware: “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court.” He says he won’t release the list until the picks have been vetted. Biden had earlier resisted calls from advocacy groups to commit to releasing a full list of options during the campaign.