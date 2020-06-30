BBB study finds moving scams still prevalent in COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new study found moving scams are widespread, particularly when it comes to interstate moves, and may be worse in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), highlighted the risk to consumers who do not carefully research their moving company.

“Most people only move a few times in their lives, so hiring a mover may be an unfamiliar process that leaves them vulnerable to scams,” Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford's Better Business Bureau, said.

Many BBB complaints describe experiences with dishonest moving companies that turned into financial and emotional nightmares.

Other complaints received by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) involved overcharging.

Because of underreporting, the actual size and severity of this problem is likely much larger and more severe than statistics reflect.

Customers can contact MoveRescue, a company created by moving companies to help victims of moving scams. MoveRescue tracks scammers and reports scams to FMCSA.

The best way to avoid such a scam, BBB’s study states, is to do careful research before hiring a moving company. The report told customers to look up its BBB Business Profile.

If you're the victim of a moving scam, BBB advised victims report the scam to the local police, file a claim with their insurance company and contact their local BBB office.

You can read the full study here.