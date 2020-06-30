Awkwafina, Zendaya among 819 invited to join film academy

Cynthia Erivo, John David Washington, Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars announced the new invitees Tuesday. If they accept, which most do, those in the new class will have voting privileges at the next Oscars. This will also be the first year that talent agent members will be able to vote on the awards. The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place on April 25, 2021, two months later than originally planned due to COVID-19’s effects on the industry.