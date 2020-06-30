Authorities seek help identifying Chicago arson suspects

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police and federal authorities are looking to the public to provide the identities of 18 people who allegedly set fires during unrest following the death of George Floyd. U.S. Attorney John Lausch says 53 separate cases of arson were reported between May 30 and June 3. Lausch says each fire was set by people “acting on the peripheral of peaceful protests.” The fires destroyed businesses, police vehicles and private vehicles. Lausch and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Tuesday released videos and photos of people allegedly in the act of setting fires. Brown says police are seeking justice for business owners and residents who were affected by those actions.