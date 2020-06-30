Australia plans $190 billion defense boost over decade

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced 270 billion Australian dollars ($190 billion) in additional defense spending over the next decade. Australia will invest in more lethal and long-range capabilities that will hold enemies further from its shores, including longer-range strike weapons and offensive cyber capabilities. It will buy anti-ship missiles from the U.S. Navy. Morrison also announced a renewed focus on Australia’s immediate region, although its military would be open to joining U.S.-led coalitions in Australia’s national interest. He says Australia is seeing economic and strategic uncertainty for reasons including tensions between the United States and China.