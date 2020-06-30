Asian shares rise after Wall St rally, strong housing data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, cheered by a rally on Wally Street reflecting some optimism over stronger than expected housing data, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China gained across the board on Tuesday. On Wall Street, shares drove decisively higher as the much healthier-than-expected report on the housing market boosted optimism over the economy. Among big-name companies, Boeing and Apple did especially well. Analysts say questions remain on how the global economy will hold up as coronavirus outbreaks expand. Japan’s economy has been gradually reopening with social distancing restrictions.