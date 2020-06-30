Arizona faces new closures as hospitals prep for virus surge

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hospitals are hiring out-of-state nurses, squeezing in more beds and preparing for the possibility of making life-and-death decisions about how to ration care as they get ready for an expected surge of coronavirus patients. In one of the nation’s worst hot spots, parents, teachers, businesses and their customers also are hunkering down for at least another month of state-imposed closures in a belated effort to slow the spread of the virus and limit overcrowding at hospitals. Arizona and several other states that were reopening their economies have clamped back down over the past week, though Gov. Doug Ducey has gone the furthest.