AMC Theatres pushes back reopening date to late July

(CNN) — If you wanted to head to the movies, you'll have to wait another two weeks.



According to CNN, AMC Theatres is pushing back its reopening by two weeksafter movie studios further delayed two summer blockbuster premieres that could be key to getting people to come back to theaters.



The decision comes as several states are considering or reimplementing some coronavirus shutdown measures as cases surge in much of the country.



The theater chain had planned to begin a multi-phase reopening on July 15, with the goal of being fully operational by July 24.



Now, AMC will begin the reopening process with 450 US theaters on July 30, and aims to have nearly all 600 of its US theaters fully up and running by "early August," the company said Monday.



There's no word on when the theatre in Rockford or Machesney Park will open up.