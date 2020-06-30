8 Shreveport police officers accused of excessive force

A Louisiana grand jury has accused eight police officers of using excessive force when they arrested two men after a chase in January. District Attorney James Stewart Sr. said Tuesday that a grand jury charged each Shreveport Police officer on Monday with one count of malfeasance in office. Stewart says prosecutors have dropped all charges against Chico Bell and Damon Robinson because of the unnecessary force. Police Chief Ben Raymond said his office began investigating the incident the day of the arrest. Stewart says cases involving the separate deaths of two Black men while in Shreveport Police custody are not yet ready to present to a grand jury.