Woman missing, last seen in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert was issued for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen in Janesville Monday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Kathleen Truman.

Truman was last seen at Smoker's World on E. Milwaukee Street in Janesville around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Truman lives one block away from the store and has not yet returned home.

Authorities say Truman was driving her 2015 Black Dodge Caravan with Wisconsin license plate 331GUR.

If you see Truman or her van, call Janesville police at 608-755-3100.