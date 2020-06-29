US carriers drill after Southeast Asian nations rebuke China

BEIJING (AP) — In the latest developments in the South China Sea, a pair of U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups are drilling together in a show of support to allies that comes on the heels of a strong statement issued by Southeast Asian leaders repudiating China’s claims to virtually the entire waterway. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier warned that any move by China to establish an air defense identification zone over the sea would be highly destabilizing since other countries with claims in the area would continue to exercise their rights. Meanwhile, U.S. and Japanese naval vessels held joint exercises on June 23, bringing together two of China’s biggest military rivals in a waterway Beijing says it owns.