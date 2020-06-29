Top Lebanese finance ministry official resigns amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Finance Ministry says its director general and a member of the country’s team negotiating with the International Monetary Fund has resigned from his post. He had held the post for 20 years. Monday’s resignation comes as Lebanon is passing through its worst financial and economic crisis in decades. Lebanon has been negotiating with the IMF for weeks with no breakthrough so far. And despite the severe crisis, the Lebanese government has not taken any serious steps in fighting corruption or starting badly needed reforms that can help get the country out of the crisis.