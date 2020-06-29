Storms could fire across the Stateline as heat, humidity build

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summertime heat and humidity are here to stay this week, but some cooling relief could come in the form of afternoon storms.

Muggy Monday:

Do you remember the days of low humidity and comfortable temperatures? They certainly seem like a distant memory at this point, as heat and humidity are here to stay. Temperatures early Monday are generally above 70° across northern Illinois with dew points nearly identical.

Highs Monday afternoon are going to approach 90° pretty quickly in the day before showers and storms bubble up. When dew point temperatures near 70° are factored into the forecast, heat index values are forecast to climb into the middle 90s. A few areas may even close in on 100° if rain-free conditions stick around long enough.

Highs are going to approach 90° in many spots, with heat index values well into the 90s.

Summertime heat and humidity is going to lead to showers and storms by the afternoon, some of which could dump heavy rainfall. Storms fired late Saturday near Dixon, quickly bringing 2" to 3" of rainfall to a very small area. Storms could do the same Monday afternoon as atmospheric moisture levels are very high.

Monday afternoon features plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances, with highs in the upper 80s.

As quickly as storms develop, they are going to collapse, which could lead to strong winds at times. The threat for large hail is present with Monday's storms, though this threat looks pretty isolated.

Staying steady:

Temperatures this week are going to remain quite toasty, with upper 80s and lower 90s as June comes to a close. The July 4th weekend could bring highs into the lower and even middle 90s.

Temperatures are forecast to remain above average into the start of July.

The humid conditions are going to remain in place as well, with dew points staying in the 60s to lower 70s.

Active pattern:

Any time you introduce heat and humidity to the forecast, showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best chance for showers and storms are going to be during the afternoon hours, especially before Wednesday. Indications point toward a more isolated storm threat for the second half of the week, lasting into the weekend.