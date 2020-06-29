Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAKE…NORTHEASTERN KANE…SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND

NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake In The

Hills, or over Algonquin, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. Between 325 and 330 PM, quarter

sized hail was reported in West Dundee, Sleepy Hollow, and

Carpentersville.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake Zurich,

Barrington, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Lake In The Hills, Huntley,

Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, West Dundee, Gilberts, Hampshire,

Lakewood, Oakwood Hills, Tower Lakes, Trout Valley and Fox River

Valley Gardens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH