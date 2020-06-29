Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Rockford Celebration Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About two weeks after the Toronto Raptors clinched their first NBA championship, and Fred VanVleet became Rockford's first NBA champion, VanVleet returned to his hometown to a hero's welcome. The city threw VanVleet a big celebration at the City Market Pavilion downtown, with thousands of people attending to get a glimpse of Rockford's champion.

VanVleet was given a key to the city, along with proclamations from several local politicians. This came after VanVleet saw millions of people line the streets of Toronto for the team's official victory parade. But the hometown celebration meant just as much to VanVleet as the Toronto parade.

"That was just as cool," VanVleet said of the Rockford celebration. "Like I said, I'd never seen that many people in Toronto, but I've never seen that many people in Rockford either all at once, that close together, no issues or anything. It was a good time. It was hot. People stood out there and waited. To be presented with the key to the city and the whole nine, I thought that was really, really cool. Just getting that love. I felt like for a long time I was always going out of my way to try to big Rockford up. Most people that came before me didn't really do that. That was kind of the moment where I felt like all of that love was getting reciprocated at that time. Kind of making a statement, going forward, this is what we're about."

VanVleet's friends and family have fond memories of that day as well.

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "There's nothing like coming home and having those around you support you. A lot of faces that were there have supported him since high school. It was a good time."

Jordan Hardy (Fly Guy Films Owner and Fred's longtime friend): "It was refreshing. It's like, he just did what he did, he won a championship. But it's also good to come home and feel love. He sees it from afar but he's always in Toronto or on the road wherever he's playing. To actually come home and see and feel the love, for him I'm sure it was mind-breaking. He's never seen Rockford come together like that. You just don't see that where we're from. Just to see everybody come together not even to watch a game, just to celebrate him alone, it was just great."

Keffer Simpson (COO, FVV Shop): "One thing he did, though, he made the city feel like they won a championship as well. Once he got that key, he stood up there and talked. No one thought he was going to talk that long. We thought he was going to go up there and say some words but he was up there for a long time. He wanted everyone to know, I love you and I appreciate everybody. Everybody felt that energy. It was all love."

All love, as Rockford honored Fred VanVleet for all he does on and off the court. This was the last major one-year anniversary of VanVleet's run to an NBA title, between all the Finals games and the ensuing celebrations in Toronto and Rockford. But we will have one more edition of Rockford's Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals coming up Friday night on 13 News at 10, as we get final thoughts from VanVleet, along with his friends and family, on what it means to be Rockford's champion.