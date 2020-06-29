Residents of eastern Ukraine vote on extending Putin’s rule

DONETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine who have Russian citizenship are travelling to Russia to vote on constitutional amendments that would allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Authorities of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics have organized bus services to polling stations in the neighboring Rostov region in Russia, in what is seen by many as part of the wide-spread effort to boost turnout at the controversial plebiscite. According to separatist officials, there are 12 polling stations in the Rostov region where residents of eastern Ukraine can vote.