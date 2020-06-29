People protest an arrest of Rockford citizen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, protesters gathered outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center to protest the arrest of a Rockford citizen. Protesters say Patrick Gettings was pulled over Saturday night by the Rockford Police Department for not using his turn signal while driving. They say when Gettings was pulled over, he was then beaten by police, taken to the hospital, and was put in custody.

According to the Winnebago County inmate inquiry, William Patrick Gettings, who also goes by Sage, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer, and two counts of resisting a police officer.

Protesters say they, Gettings preferred pronoun, did nothing wrong and must be released from jail.

"This is not a dangerous individual, this is not someone who is a threat to our community this is someone who loves our community. this is someone who has shown nothing but love and has fount for the civil rights and liberty everyone here but this individual loves this city," said a protester

RPD says it has no comment on this ongoing investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says there will be a bond hearing for Getting's Monday morning.

13 WREX will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.