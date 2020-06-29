Lululemon buys at-home exercise startup for $500 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletic apparel maker Lululemon says it’s acquiring at-home exercise startup Mirror for $500 million. The deal is part of Lululemon’s plan to expand beyond just selling yoga tights and other workout clothing. It also comes as Americans have been forced by gym closures to work out at home during the pandemic. Even as some gyms have reopened with new safety protocols, many customers are still not willing to go back because of worries about catching the virus. Mirror sells a $1,500 interactive mirror that streams workout classes, offers weekly live classes and thousands of on-demand workouts, as well as immersive one-on-one personal training.