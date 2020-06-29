Louisville protest shooting victim remembered for kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.