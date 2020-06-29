Lithuania lawmakers vote to remove disputed artificial beach

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian lawmakers have voted to remove an artificial beach in downtown Vilnius with some hailing the sandy spot as a way to chill out while others were outraged by its location. It sits on a historic square in front of the former KGB headquarters where Lithuanians were detained, tortured and executed for decades. The 141-seat assembly passed the law 78-11 on Monday, saying the Lukiskes square must be reserved for “representative purposes.” The remaining lawmakers either abstained or were absent. The move overturned a decision by the municipality administration in Vilnius, the Baltic country’s capital, which created the temporary recreation spot, dubbed “Open beach.” About 10,600 cubic feet of sand was used to create the artificial beach about 185 miles from the Baltic Sea.