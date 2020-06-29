Japan to boost space cooperation with US in revised policy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan plans to step up defense cooperation with the United States in space and improve its ability to detect and track missiles in response to what it called a growing threat from North Korea and China. A revised basic space policy adopted by a government panel endorses plans for a number of small-scale intelligence-gathering satellites to quickly assess North Korean missile movements. In civil aerospace, Japan will seek to cooperate with the U.S. in sending astronauts on an American lunar mission. The revised policy is to be adopted by the Cabinet on Tuesday.