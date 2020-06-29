Court says president can fire Consumer board head ‘at will’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it easier for the president to fire the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Underscoring the power of the president, the high court on Monday struck down restrictions Congress had written on when the president can remove the bureau’s director. The court’s five conservative justices agreed that restrictions Congress imposed on when the president can fire the agency’s director violated the Constitution. But they disagreed on what to do as a result. Roberts and fellow conservative justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh said the restrictions could be stricken from the law. The court’s four liberals agreed, though they disagreed the restrictions were improper.