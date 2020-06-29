Group smuggling e-waste to Africa busted in Spanish islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they have dismantled a network that smuggled some 2.5 tonnes of waste, including discarded and hazardous electronic equipment, from Spain’s Canary Islands to several countries in Africa. Spain’s Civil Guard said it arrested 34 people, including an Italian woman who allegedly forged custom clearance documents for the cargo. The European police coordination body, Europol, and Italy’s Carabinieri also supported the two-year investigation into the environmental crime. Electronic devices can contain dangerous substances that can harm the environment or human health when they are not properly handled.