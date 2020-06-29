France, Germany push for rapid EU recovery plan agreement

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France say they will use their influence as European Union powerhouses to help negotiate a rapid agreement on a coronavirus recovery package for the 27-nation bloc that leaves no country behind. In their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday stressed their determination to work together to try and get European economies back on track as Germany takes over the the six-month rotating EU presidency on July 1. Macron called the virus crisis and its economic and its social consequences “a moment of truth” for Europe.