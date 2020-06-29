Flood Advisory from MON 6:30 PM CDT until MON 8:30 PM CDT

Flood Advisory from MON 6:30 PM CDT until MON 8:30 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Lake County in northeastern Illinois…
Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…
Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…
DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…
Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
producing moderate to heavy rain across much of the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, have
already fallen. Runoff from this rain will cause flooding in the
advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman
Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard and
Buffalo Grove.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&