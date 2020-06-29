Flood Advisory from MON 6:30 PM CDT until MON 8:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing moderate to heavy rain across much of the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, have

already fallen. Runoff from this rain will cause flooding in the

advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman

Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard and

Buffalo Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&